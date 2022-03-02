Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Denny’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 767,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 152,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Denny’s by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s (Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.