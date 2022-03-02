Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 431 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 152.5% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 95,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 130.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of DFIN opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.00. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

