Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth $202,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vontier stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.