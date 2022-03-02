Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.04.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCDX. Barclays reduced their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

