Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 249,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.