Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 188,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 972.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOV opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $588.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.22. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

