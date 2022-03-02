Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 47,302 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,057 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,531,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 257,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HOPE opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.74%.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.