Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 34,394 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

