Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 651.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 169.0% during the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $154.91.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.