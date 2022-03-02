Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells $1,119,500.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE VST opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

