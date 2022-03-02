Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock traded down $7.15 on Tuesday, hitting $208.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,305,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,881. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.24 and a 200 day moving average of $219.21. The stock has a market cap of $400.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

