Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

