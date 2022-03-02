Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

VFF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.72 and a beta of 3.35. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 625,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

