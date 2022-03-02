Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) received a $19.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

VFF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. 34,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.78 million, a P/E ratio of -133.72 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Village Farms International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 52,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 211,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

