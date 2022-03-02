Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,940 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

