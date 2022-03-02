Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $46,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in National Grid by 58.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of National Grid by 206.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Grid by 1,322.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.03) to GBX 1,105 ($14.83) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

