Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,793,000 after acquiring an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,558,000 after acquiring an additional 466,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

