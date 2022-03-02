Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

