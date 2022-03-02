Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 294,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Baxter International by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

