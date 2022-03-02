Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 460 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.