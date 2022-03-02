Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2,464.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

