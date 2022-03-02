Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target Increased to C$0.75 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Vertex Resource Group stock opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.63 million and a PE ratio of -83.33. Vertex Resource Group has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

