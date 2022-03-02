Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target Increased to C$0.75 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Vertex Resource Group stock opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.63 million and a PE ratio of -83.33. Vertex Resource Group has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Vertex Resource Group
