Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.45.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$24.61 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

