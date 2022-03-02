Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.
VRTV stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.90. 685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,781. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
