Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

VRTV stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.90. 685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,781. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Veritiv by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Veritiv by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Veritiv by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.