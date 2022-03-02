VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $131,015.32 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total transaction of $131,015.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
VRSN stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.85. 549,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About VeriSign (Get Rating)
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
