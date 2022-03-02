VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $131,015.32 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total transaction of $131,015.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VRSN stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.85. 549,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

