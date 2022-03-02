Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Shares Down 2.4%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. 5,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Vericity alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vericity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.