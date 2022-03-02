Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verastem.

Shares of VSTM stock remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Tuesday. 1,662,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,786. The company has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verastem by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,841 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 446,675 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

