Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

