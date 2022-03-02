Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. 9,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,961. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

