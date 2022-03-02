Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
NYSE:VEC opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $60.32.
About Vectrus (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
