Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:VEC opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $60.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

