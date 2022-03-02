Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94.

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $663,375 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

