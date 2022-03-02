Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

