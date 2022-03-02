Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the January 31st total of 298,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $93.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $5.397 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.80%.

