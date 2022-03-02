Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06.

