Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLOWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.82.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

