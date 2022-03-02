Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 14,039 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after buying an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

