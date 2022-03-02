Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

