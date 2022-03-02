Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,699 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SOFI opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.