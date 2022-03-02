Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,699 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

SOFI opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.