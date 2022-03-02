Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $638.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $703.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.18.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.