Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.

