Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VBR opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

