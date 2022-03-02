Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.718 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68.

Vale has increased its dividend by 74.5% over the last three years. Vale has a payout ratio of 123.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vale to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.3%.

Shares of VALE opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vale by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,045,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,783,000 after buying an additional 299,503 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,498,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 234,340 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

