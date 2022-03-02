Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

NYSE HTA opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

