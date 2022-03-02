Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 3.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 44.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 26.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brunswick by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 863,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Brunswick by 29.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

