Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.39 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 151,044 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $204.15 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

