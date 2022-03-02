Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.28 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 252.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $33,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $28,175,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,205.69 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,225.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

