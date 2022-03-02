Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.