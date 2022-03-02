Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $679,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

NTNX stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

