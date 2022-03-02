Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,993 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

AAL stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

