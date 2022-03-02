UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Posts Earnings Results

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of USER traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. 41,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,338. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78.

Get UserTesting alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 75,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,433.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USER shares. started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.